KL Fire dept aims to have over 4,000 FSM, FSO appointed by 2026

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) aims to have over 4,000 fire safety managers (FSM) and fire safety officers (FSO) appointed by 2026, under the establishment of the Fire Safety Organisation (OKK).

Its acting director Rozihan Anwar Mamat said FSM and FSO are appointed by the owner, occupant, or person responsible for the overall management of the premises, in line with the establishment of OKK and the amendments to the Fire Services Act 1988 (Act 341).

He said that the primary role of the appointed FSM and FSO is to conduct fire safety inspections in designated premises and to serve as first responders should a fire occur.

“This means that full enforcement will take place in 2026, with 1,064 premises required to have one FSM and three FSO. They will undertake all fire safety inspection tasks.

“In the event of a fire, the OKK or FSO and FSM will try to extinguish it or evacuate the premises before firemen arrive,” he said after attending a course entitled ‘Building Fire Safety: Regulations’ at the JBPM Quarters Complex here today.

A total of 141 participants, comprising committee members from the Resident Representative Council (MPP), the Management Corporation (MC), and the Joint Management Body (JMB) across the federal capital attended the course.

The programme aims to enhance public knowledge and awareness of fire safety.

It is also held to raise awareness about community participation in establishing local fire brigades within their residential areas.

Rozihan Anwar said individuals appointed as FSM and FSO under the OKK receive a certificate from the JBPM, demonstrating that they are qualified to perform their duties on the designated premises.