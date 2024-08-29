KL is safe, Dr Zaliha assures city folk

KUALA LUMPUR: The Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa has given the assurance that Kuala Lumpur remains safe following public concern due to the sinkhole incident on Jalan Masjid India last Friday.

However, she reminded the public to exercise caution when in the vicinity of the area.

“The police are taking measures to secure the area and we do not allow the public to enter, but other areas in Kuala Lumpur remain safe,” she told reporters after visiting the location where a drain collapsed in Jalan Pantai Permai, leaving a massive hole in the ground.

Lembah Pantai MP, who is also Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, was also present.

Regarding the drain-collapse incident, Dr Zaliha said that the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) and relevant agencies would promptly repair the damaged drainage system, which is expected to be completed within three weeks.

“Most importantly, residents in the area must prioritise their safety to prevent any undesirable events,” she said.

Dr Zaliha also mentioned that a strength test should be carried out on existing Kuala Lumpur sewers over 30 years old.

“For this matter, we will collaborate with the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, Indah Water Konsortium, and relevant agencies,” she added.