KL MACC arrests company director over false claims of RM527,375

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested a company director for submitting suspected false claims worth RM527,375.

An MACC source said the man, in his 40s, was arrested at 3 pm yesterday around Kuala Terengganu.

“The suspect was believed to have committed the offence around 2016 by submitting false payment claims, including reciepts and bank statements for padi equipment purchases to a government agency to obtain a grant worth RM527,375 when no purchases were ever made,” the source said.

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur MACC director Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Husin confirmed the arrest when contacted, and said that the case was being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

The suspect had been released on MACC bail after having his statement recorded, he added.