KL valet parking drama: Suspect caught red-handed ‘owing to GPS tracking’

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested a man for fleeing with a sports utility vehicle (SUV) left on the roadside by the valet attendant of a shopping mall in Jalan P Ramlee here yesterday but the suspect was later caught at the wheels.

Dang Wangi police chief ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya said in the 12.48 pm incident, the 31-year-old SUV owner handed over the car to the valet attendant in the parking area before it was moved temporarily to the side of the main exit road.

“Some 10 minutes later when the car was to be moved again, the SUV had gone missing and feared stolen but the car keys were still with the valet,” he said today.

Noor Dellhan said the car owner who is a interior decorator was informed about the theft when leaving the mall at 1.20 pm and hastened to make a police report.

“The victim then contacted the Dang Wangi control centre to report the loss of the car and for an ‘all-point bulletin’ to be posted to locate the vehicle,” he said.

He said at 2.35 pm on the same day, the SUV was found at USJ 1 Avenue, Subang Jaya, Selangor by a police MPV patrol and the suspect driving the car tried to escape but was apprehended.

“The remand application for the suspect who is 58 years old and has two records for drug offences will be made today to assist in investigations under Section 379A of the Penal Code,” he said.

Earlier, the case went viral on social media after the victim posted about losing the car during valet parking at the shopping mall and that the SUV was tracked in Subang Jaya based on it ’s global positioning system (GPS) device.