KLIA shooting: Aug 11 set for remention of Hafizul’s firearm case

KOTA BHARU: The Sessions Court here today set Aug 11 for remention of the case of a tour agency manager charged with seven firearm-related charges.

Judge Zulkifli Abllah set the date for the case management and the status of the application of the accused, Hafizul Hawari, 38, for the case to be transferred to the Sepang Sessions Court.

Deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Faiz Fitri Mohamad appeared for the prosecution.

Lawyer Nik Mohd Faris Syazwan Zainuzzaman, representing the accused, said that today’s proceedings were for remention of the case and that the defence has not received a decision on the transfer application.

During the proceedings, Nik Mohd Faris Syazwan applied to transfer the case to the Sepang Sessions Court, citing that his client faces other charges in Selangor, including attempted murder.

He said that the accused is currently remanded at Sungai Buloh Prison, and the defence is awaiting the transfer of the case to the Sepang Sessions Court in Selangor.

On April 24, Hafizul pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here to the seven charges.

On the first charge, Hafizul was accused of illegally possessing a Glock 19 Austria pistol under Section 8 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971 (Act 37), which provides a sentence of up to 14 years in prison and a minimum of six lashes of the cane, if convicted.

For the second charge, he was accused of possessing 33 rounds of PMC 380 AUTO bullets without a valid licence under Section 8(a) of the Firearms Act 1960 (Act 206), punishable under the same section, which carries a maximum sentence of seven years in prison or a fine not exceeding RM10,000, or both, if convicted.

For the third charge, Hafizul was accused of possessing a clear plastic package containing ball-shaped firecrackers without a permit, under Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957, punishable under the same act, which carries a maximum sentence of seven years in prison or a fine of RM10,000, or both upon conviction.

On the fourth, fifth, and sixth counts, he was charged with possession of three identification cards belonging to three individuals aged 29, 34, and 35, respectively, under Regulation 25(1)(o) of the National Registration Regulations 1990.

On the seventh count, Hafizul was alleged to be driving a white Honda Civic car with a fake registration number, which violates Section 108(3)(f) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and faces a maximum fine of RM20,000 or imprisonment for up to five years, or both upon conviction.

All the offences were allegedly committed in a Honda Civic car in the compound of a private hospital here at around 3 pm on April 15.

On April 25, Hafizul was charged in the Sepang Sessions Court here with attempting to murder his wife, Farah Md Isa, 38, at the International Arrival Hall Level 3, Terminal 1, of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) here at 1.09 am on April 14.

He was also facing a charge of voluntarily causing grievous harm to his wife’s personal bodyguard, Mohd Nur Hadith Zaini, 38, by using a firearm capable of causing death at the same location, date, and time.