Bintulu faces second wave of floods amid recovery efforts

BINTULU: Just as Bintulu was nearing recovery from its worst flooding in 30 years, several areas were inundated again late this evening following continuous heavy rain.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department deputy director Tiong Ling Hii confirmed that the affected areas are Kidurong Avenue, Taman Bilangan, Sungai Plan, and Jambatan Sebatang.

He also shared real-time images and videos via WhatsApp with the media. When asked if a second wave of flooding had begun, he responded briefly: “Yes”.

In a separate incident, a man was reported missing after his boat capsized in Sungai Anap, Tatau, late this evening. His wife survived the accident, which occurred near the Sangan area, based on reports circulated on social media.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department’s Operations Centre confirmed receiving a distress call at 6.20 pm.

However, the search and rescue operation for the missing victim, identified as Apai Kanun from Rumah Antau Sait, Sungai Anap, Tatau, will only commence tomorrow due to impassable roads and poor visibility.