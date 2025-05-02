KUALA LUMPUR: The Communications Ministry is willing to share its expertise with Uzbekistan regarding the implementation of Malaysia’s 5G network and the National Digital Network Plan (Jendela).

Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the knowledge-sharing initiative is hoped to speed up digital transformation across various sectors, which would enhance global competitiveness and societal well-being.

He said the ministry’s willingness to share expertise aligns with a meeting between Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching and Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister of Digital Technologies Maxsudov Jamol in Putrajaya last May.

“The discussion highlighted the importance of strengthening ties through 5G technology, online safety and the creation of a sustainable digital ecosystem,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Fahmi, who is also the Unity Government’s spokesperson, said that elevating Malaysia-Uzbekistan bilateral relations to a strategic partnership would bring significant benefits to the people of both nations while strengthening ASEAN’s cooperation with Uzbekistan.

“The official visit of Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Malaysia reaffirms this strong commitment and is highly appreciated by the government,” said Fahmi.

Mirziyoyev arrived in Malaysia yesterday for a two-day official visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In a joint statement today, Anwar and Mirziyoyev said Malaysia and Uzbekistan recognised the importance of strengthening existing bilateral ties and expressed a shared commitment to elevating relations to a strategic partnership in the future.

The statement, issued in conjunction with Mirziyoyev’s visit, also highlighted the importance of expanding educational cooperation in areas such as joint research, academic partnerships, as well as the sharing of expertise, to foster closer ties and knowledge exchange between both nations.