KPDN engages stakeholders for Budget 2025 input

SEPANG: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) is actively conducting engagement sessions with various stakeholders to gather input for Budget 2025, with a focus on lowering the cost of living.

Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said this follows the directive from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who has instructed all ministries to hold engagement sessions for the upcoming budget.

To date, KPDN has held two engagement sessions with the retail sector and consumer non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

“We have also presented the findings in the form of a Cabinet note, as there are issues that fall within the purview of other ministries,” he said.

The prime minister previously said that Budget 2025, scheduled to be tabled in Parliament on Oct 18 would focus on addressing and reducing the cost of living.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said that the cost of living remains a pressing concern for the public, and it is the government’s duty to alleviate this burden.

Meanwhile, Armizan said KPDN would focus on increasing and creating income for the people.

“Before this, we prioritise controlling the prices of goods and services, but it is equally important to explore ways to increase disposable income for the people,” he said.