KPDN nabs man for repeated petrol purchases in Rantau Panjang

KOTA BHARU: A man who made repeated fuel purchases at a petrol station in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas was apprehended by a team of enforcement officers during an Integrated Operation yesterday.

Kelantan Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry director Azman Ismail said that the activity was detected when his team conducted joint operations with the General Operations Force around petrol stations in Rantau Panjang before it received information regarding the incident.

He said the team then monitored the movements of several vehicles making repeated fuel purchases at petrol stations around Rantau Panjang.

“It was then that the operation team apprehended a man in his 30s with a locally registered vehicle suspected of involvement in petrol misappropriation.

“Based on the team’s observations, the closed-circuit television camera footage and purchase records, the suspect was found to have purchased RM100 worth of petrol at 11.11 am and a second purchase of RM75 at 12.28 pm,“ he said in a statement today.

Following the incident, Azman said that KPDN investigated the petrol station under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 for violating KPDN’s Supply Control Directive by allowing the suspect to make repeated fuel purchases.

“A total of 33 litres of petrol valued at RM68 was seized, with a total confiscation value of RM5,068 including the seized vehicle. The suspect was detained for offences under Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961,” he said.

Azman added that the Kelantan KPDN is stepping up efforts to prevent leakages of controlled goods by conducting monitoring and prevention patrols at petrol stations within a 50-kilometre (km) radius of the national border.

He added that the Kelantan KPDN would not compromise with any individual involved in control goods misappropriation activities.