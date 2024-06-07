KPDN seizes 52 kg of cooking oil from trader who refused to sell

IPOH: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) in Perak seized 52 kg of subsidised cooking oil packets at a premises in Tanjong Malim yesterday.

Director, Datuk Kamalludin Ismail, stated that the enforcement was based on information from a complainant alleging that the seller was concealing the cooking oil and refusing to sell it.

“To verify the complaint, KPDN officers posed as consumers. When they tried to buy the oil, the seller claimed that the cooking oil had been sold out,“ he said in a statement last night.

Kamalludin said following the seller’s claim, a team of officers and enforcement personnel conducted a thorough inspection of the premises and found a quantity of cooking oil packets stored behind the counter.

He added that a stock declaration directive under Section 8 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961 was issued to the operator of the premises, and 52 kg of cooking oil, estimated at RM130 was seized.

The case is being investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961.