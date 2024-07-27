PETALING JAYA: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) are making preparations to negotiate with food and beverage vendors on changing their prices of goods based on the sugar content in food and beverage products in line with the “Kurang Gula, Kurang Harga” campaign.

KPDN minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali emphasised the importance of the issue as a method to monitor the nation’s sugar intake, ensuring its reduction to a safe levels, Sinar Harian reported.

The campaign will be introduced to Malaysians in order to increase their awareness regarding healthy eating habits through less sugar consumption in their daily diet.

KPDN and the Finance Ministry (MOF) presented the supply status and domestic sugar consumption to launch their campaign at a national level lead by the Health Ministry (MOH).

Armizan explained that KPDN has to work under the orders of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who has noted the “high enough”, as quoted, sugar consumption in the country - who also ordered the campaign to be held at a national level.

“If it is according to per capita a year, an individual consumes 52kg of sugar based on supply together with the rise in obesity and diabetes cases,” he was quoted as saying.

Furthermore, a total of 3,500 restaurants all over the country under the Malaysian Muslim Restaurant Operators Association (Presma) have agreed to reduce their beverage prices by 10 sen for teh’o and kopi’o drinks in line with the ‘Kurang Gula, Kurang Harga’ campaign.

Armizan also confirmed the proposal by Presma brought forward and discussed in an engagement session with Anwar will be reviewed and incorporated into a large-scale program under KKM.

