KPKM supports buffalo production in Sarawak

LAWAS: The Agriculture and Food Security Ministry (KPKM) supports the Sarawak state government’s initiative to conduct buffalo meat and dairy production in Meragang, located in the northern region of the state.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said such an effort would boost the supply of local beef and ensure that the country could reduce dependents on imported beef.

“Malaysia is still lagging far behind in the production of local beef, where we currently can only fulfil 15 per cent of demand.

“The remaining 85 per cent comes from imported beef, which shows a pressing need to boost local beef production, especially buffalo and beef cattle,” he said at a ministry gathering with farmers, breeders and fishermen here tonight.

Mohamad said that Lawas was now viewed as an area with high potential for investments in the agricultural and livestock sectors, and urged the local community to seize the opportunity through the MADANI Community programme to boost economic activities at the community level in five focused sectors, agriculture and food, sewing and handicraft, herbs and health, tourism and hospitality as well as green activities and recycling.

“Currently, less than 10 per cent of the RM1 billion allocation has been spent. So hopefully everyone can play their role to ensure the allocation is used as best as possible to boost incomes and the country’s food security,” he said.

Mohammad also presented Buffalo Entrepreneur programme grants worth RM1.7 million to 10 recipients, Lawas district special boat licences to 38 recipients and RM370,000 in caged fish rearing assistance, livestock input and equipment to six recipients.

KPKM shared in a statement today that the minister had earlier paid a courtesy call to Brunei’s Main Resources and Tourism Minister Datuk Seri Setia Abdul Manaf Metussin at Bandar Seri Begawan in the morning and extended a personal invitation to attend the Malaysian Agriculture, Horticulture and AgroTourism Exhibition (MAHA) 2024 at Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang from Sept 11 to 22.

In the afternoon, Mohamad conducted a working visit to the Buffalo Breeding Station in Maragang, located 28 kilometres from Lawas town, in conjunction with the four-day Road To MAHA Tour 2024@Sarawak convoy.

The tour features various activities, including exploring areas with potential in producing modern agricultural technology and agrotourism, as well as holding dialogue and engagement sessions with farmers, livestock breeders and fishermen.

The tour programme aims to be a platform to build a network between various stakeholders involved in the agriculture value chain and act as the continuation of the Road To MAHA 2024@Sabah held in July.

“The tour aims to promote MAHA 2024 as the biggest agriculture expo encompassing the latest technology, modern and smart agriculture as well as green solutions that will determine a new direction for Malaysia’s agricultural sector,” the ministry said.