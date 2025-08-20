FAM targets RM15 mln in sponsorship for 2025

PETALING JAYA: The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) is targeting RM15 million in sponsorship for 2025 to support administrative operations and the national team.

FAM Sponsorship and Marketing Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Hisamudin Yahaya said they have, so far, secured between RM7 million and RM8 million in sponsorships.

“This is still short and we are striving to achieve the target set,” he said at a media conference announcing the renewal of FAM’s partnership with the isotonic drink brand 100PLUS.

Also present were FAM deputy presidents Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mahadi and Datuk S Sivasundaram and Fraser and Neave Holdings Bhd’s Foods & Industry Engagement managing director Datuk Raffiq Md Ariff.

Meanwhile, Mohd Hisamuddin said 100PLUS will continue to be the Official Isotonic Beverage Partner for the national team for two more years, with the total sponsorship valued at RM2 million.

Meanwhile, Raffiq said 100PLUS was happy with the good relationship with FAM and was pleased to continue the collaboration.

“100PLUS will always be loyal and supportive of football in Malaysia. We feel that the best way to contribute to the development of this sport is through cooperation with FAM,” he said. - Bernama