KPKT studying to amend Act 171, heavier penalty for litterbugs

KAMPAR: The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) is looking into amending the Local Government Act 1976 (Act 171) to provide severe penalties for those caught littering.

Its minister, Nga Kor Ming said the ministry is studying amending the law to including imposing community service and fines on offenders as compound alone does not suffice.

“I want the offender to do social service including sweeping the streets under the hot sun, we advertise on TikTok, and social media, giving free publicity to these litterbugs.

“Local government authorities (PBT), including the Kampar District Council, have also been instructed not to give discounts for compounds to litterbugs,“ he told a press conference after the “Sentuhan Kasih KPKT” programme here today.

He said this when commenting on media reports about the ongoing pollution of Malaysia’s tourist-focused beaches, where thousands of cigarette butts are discarded by visitors, raising concerns about the impact of toxic waste on the environment.