KPT strengthens state collaboration to boost higher education ecosystem

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Higher Education (KPT) is enhancing strategic collaboration with state governments to tackle critical issues and bolster the higher education ecosystem, says its Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir.

In a pivotal meeting today, he said the ministry shared current developments and future plans, including the drafting of the Malaysian Higher Education Development Plan (PPPTM) 2026-2035, with state officials.

“Through this platform, state governments can highlight issues in the implementation of higher education operations in their respective states, focusing on student welfare, empowerment of state higher education institutions (IPTN), TVET programme strengthening, industry collaboration, and strategic partnerships between KPT and state governments,“ he said in a statement today.

Zambry underscored the importance of such collaboration, noting that it was crucial for maintaining high standards in the higher education sector.

He said the meeting, which was the first official gathering with State Education Committee chairmen and deputy chairmen, was also attended by Deputy Higher Education Minister Datuk Mustapha Sakmud and KPT’s top management.

Zambry also indicated that such meetings would be held regularly to continuously address and improve the higher education landscape.