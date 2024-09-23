KPWKM committed to strengthening women’s position through various initiatives

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) is committed to strengthening the position of women in society through various comprehensive and effective initiatives, said Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad.

She said the initiatives involve skills training, business assistance, and psychosocial support.

“Skills training can help women acquire new knowledge and skills, making them more independent and competitive in the increasingly challenging workforce. Business assistance is provided to women venturing into business and entrepreneurship, contributing to the country’s economic growth.

“The psychosocial support is essential to ensure women’s mental and emotional wellbeing especially those going through tough times. We strive to create a supportive and conducive environment for women, where they feel valued, heard, and given equal opportunities,” she said.

She was speaking at the Anugerah Wanita Ikon Malaysia 2024/2025 award ceremony, hosted by the Women’s Club of Malaysia (KWIM), to honour versatile female icons who inspire women throughout Malaysia.

Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin graced the event.

Noraini said with strong and continuous support, women in Malaysia will achieve their full potential and play a more prominent and significant role in the country’s growth.

“All of these efforts are part of our ongoing commitment to empower women, enhance family wellbeing, and building a more inclusive and progressive society,” she said, adding that with support from all quarters, Malaysia can release this vision and ensure that women in the country continue to thrive and succeed in all aspects of life.

According to her, close cooperation with non-governmental organisations like KWIM is crucial in supporting government policies and providing women opportunities to grow their skills and potential.

Khazanah Nasional Malaysia executive director head, group sustainability, and advocacy Datuk Shahira Ahmed Bazari received the Anugerah Tokoh Wanita Ikon Malaysia 2024/2025, and winner of Mrs. India Malaysia 2017 Maynicca Devi Rajamanikam won the Anugerah Wanita Ikon Waja.

Actress Rita Rudaini and LNM Wealth Advisory founder Dr J Lo received the Anugerah Ibu Ikon.