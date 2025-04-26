Queen graces high tea event with UTM students

JOHOR BAHRU: Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, graced a high tea event with Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) students at Dewan Majlis Bandaraya Iskandar Puteri (MBIP) today.

According to a post on the official Facebook page of Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, 500 students were treated to a meal provided by Her Majesty, who is also the Chancellor of UTM.

UTM Student Representative Council (MPP) president Muhammad Hazim Azatul Amery, in his speech, expressed his gratitude to Raja Zarith Sofiah for gracing the event.

“We feel honoured and proud to have a Chancellor with credibility, who serves as a role model and inspires us to strive for excellence.

“Her Majesty is not merely a royal figure, but also a distinguished intellectual. Her Majesty’s messages, writings and lectures often serve as a source of guidance and hope for students and the wider community,” he said.

Meanwhile, UTM Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Mohd Shafry Mohd Rahim, in the same post, expressed his appreciation for Her Majesty’s commitment and spirit, which he said served as an inspiration to the university’s students.

He said UTM graduates were highly sought after by the industry, as reflected in the university’s 100 per cent Graduate Employability Rate achieved for two consecutive years, in 2023 and 2024, while students were also encouraged to become job creators.

“All members of UTM, particularly students, uphold the decree and commitment of the Tuanku Chancellor to continue supporting the human development agenda and the nation’s progress,” he said.