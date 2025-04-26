BUTTERWORTH: The Digital Ministry will continue to assist and support digitalisation initiatives at Hindu temples throughout the country.

Its minister, Gobind Singh Deo said it was the government’s commitment to ensure that digital technology reaches the grassroots, including in the context of religion and cultural heritage so that no one is left behind in the digital mainstream.

“Tonight, we witness another step forward by the Penang Hindu Endowments Board with the launch of the digitalisation system and kiosk that will bring temple management to a more modern and systematic level.

“Devotees and visitors can donate, check scheduled temple ceremonies or register for religious ceremonies easily and quickly, from home or at a kiosk at the temple,” he told reporters after the officiation ceremony of the digitalisation system at Sree Maha Mariamman Temple here today, where he approved RM20,000 in allocations to temple, in the presence of board chairman RSN Rayer.

He added that with the digitalisation system, temples would be more transparent and improve their management efficiency and ensure temples would not only be a place of worship, but also a community centre managed well.

“Devotees’ trust is important and this system helps to strengthen that. I would like to stress that with digitalisation, it doesn’t mean we abandon tradition and values but strengthen them with new and relevant tools.

“Its important how we adapt technological advancement to enrich and conserve our cultural heritage in line with the Malaysia MADANI concept,” he said, and hoped that all Hindu temples in the country would use digitalisation systems.