KPWKM invites women leaders to apply for PERANTIS Programme

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) invites women leaders to apply for the Women’s Leadership Apprenticeship Programme (PERANTIS) from June 10 to June 30.

KPWKM stated that applications can be submitted online through their official website and the Women’s Development Department (JPW).

In a statement today, the ministry said that completed application forms along with proposed working papers can also be submitted to the secretariat by hand, mail, or email.

It emphasised that the programme aims to develop more female leaders, especially at decision-making levels, who are capable of leading society towards competitiveness and national progress.

“PERANTIS also serves as a platform for knowledge sharing and expertise, strengthening networking among women leaders and emerging female talents,“ KPWKM added.

The ministry explained that PERANTIS prioritises the development of women’s leadership skills in fields such as economy, politics, social affairs, law, education, health, safety, welfare, and other relevant professional areas.

PERANTIS was introduced alongside an RM5 million initiative by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on March 8 during the International Women’s Day celebration.

For more details about PERANTIS, please contact the PERANTIS secretariat at the Evaluation, Monitoring, and Knowledge Management Division, JPW, by phone at 038323 1616/1618/1620/1596 or via email at bppp@jpw.gov.my.

Applications and selection for PERANTIS are based on established criteria. Guidelines for application procedures and programme implementation can be accessed via https://bit.ly/perantis.