KPWKM proposes amendments to Anti-Sexual Harassment Act 2022

KUCHING: The Ministry of Women, Family, and Community Development (KPWKM) is proposing amendments to the Anti-Sexual Harassment Act 2022 (Act 840) to enhance its effectiveness in addressing workplace sexual harassment issues.

The Act received royal assent from Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on Oct 8, 2023, and was gazetted on Oct 18 the same year.

“The proposed amendments aim to address existing weaknesses, and at this initial stage, I have personally requested that this matter be reviewed and studied for potential amendments,” stated Minister of Women, Family, and Community Development, Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri

“If necessary, we will introduce stricter laws because, without proportionate action, it would be unfair to the victims, be they, women or men,“ Nancy told reporters after officiating the Jiwa Komuniti MADANI programme for the Santubong parliamentary constituency here today.

Nancy, who is also the Santubong member of parliament, revealed that so far a total of eight sexual harassment cases nationwide have been brought before the tribunal under this Act.

She urged victims of sexual harassment to report their cases through the KPWKM platform to ensure prompt action.

“We are committed to doing what is fair to protect victims. Depression is a prevalent issue in Malaysia, and one of the contributing factors is the lack of protection and action against sexual harassment cases,“ she said.