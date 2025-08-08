A sea of Jalur Gemilang: Johor man’s show of patriotism

JOHOR BAHRU: As the nation celebrates the spirit of independence, one elderly man in Johor has taken his patriotism to extraordinary heights.

M. Kandapan, 65, has adorned his home and vehicle with over 3,000 pieces of the Jalur Gemilang, each one carefully placed as a testament to his unwavering love for the country.

This initiative is not new for Kandapan. For the past 25 years, he has made it a personal mission to decorate his home every National Month as a way to express gratitude for living in a peaceful, harmonious, and independent nation.

“This year, I replaced all the flags—about 3,000 of them, which I purchased online, and started decorating my home and car in July. My family helped me with the task,“ he said when met at his home in Bandar Seri Alam, Masai.

For this father of three, it’s more than just decoration, it’s a lifelong commitment. “I will continue to fly the Jalur Gemilang until the end of my life. This is my way of showing love for my country,“ he shared.

Despite the effort and cost involved, Kandapan takes immense joy in seeing the flags proudly fluttering outside his home and attached to his vehicle.

“Every time I see the Jalur Gemilang waving, I feel a deep sense of satisfaction and pride. It’s an indescribable feeling,“ he added.

Kandapan believes everyone expresses their love for the country in their own way. “This is mine. It may seem small to some, but it means a lot to me. While decorating my home and car with flags may cost me, it’s nothing compared to the sacrifices made by those who fought for the country’s independence,” he shared.

To Kandapan, Malaysia’s true strength lies in its diversity. “Our unity across races, religions, and cultures is what makes Malaysia special,“ he said.

He also encourages everyone to support the 1 House 1 Jalur Gemilang campaign and to show respect for the flag.

“The Jalur Gemilang represents our pride. Don’t fly it torn or upside down—it disrespects the independence we hold dear,“ he said, adding that his decorations are a lasting symbol of his love for Malaysia, a love he hopes to pass on to future generations.

“I want my children and grandchildren to remember the peace we have and truly understand the meaning of independence,“ he said, hoping the next generation will carry forward the spirit of patriotism. - Bernama