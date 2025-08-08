SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan Road Transport Department (JPJ) has seized 10 luxury vehicles, including a Porsche Taycan, Toyota Alphard and Mini Cooper Countryman, following the owners’ failure to renew their road tax and insurance from January until early this month.

State JPJ director Hanif Yusabra Yusof said some of the cars, worth hundreds of thousands of ringgit, had not had their road tax and insurance renewed for almost two years.

“Among the owners are businesspeople. If they comply with all the regulations, the vehicles will be returned. The excuse given was that they ‘forgot’ to renew the road tax and insurance.

“Such excuses are unacceptable. All the vehicles have been sent to the state JPJ depot for further investigation under the Road Transport Act 1987 and relevant regulations,” he told reporters here today.

According to him, the main offences that led to the seizure were under Section 23(1), Section 26(1) and Section 90(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

He said such behaviour posed a serious risk to public well-being, as victims of accidents involving uninsured vehicles would face problems regarding claims for compensation and damage.

“If we can afford to own a vehicle, we must take responsibility for its insurance and road tax. We cannot be negligent,” he said.

He added that based on state JPJ enforcement records from January to July, there were 10,435 offences related to the Motor Vehicle Licence and 7,891 cases involving lack of insurance. - Bernama