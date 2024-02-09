KPWKM to investigate any complaints of child exploitation - Noraini

IPOH: The Ministry of Women, Family, and Community Development (KPWKM) will investigate any complaints about parties allegedly exploiting children, said its Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad.

She assured that appropriate action would be taken in accordance with the laws if any parties were found guilty.

“We have not yet received any complaints. If we do, we will take action in line with the relevant laws under the ministry,” she stated.

“Under the applicable laws within KPWKM’s jurisdiction, insya-Allah, we will review each case individually and take necessary measures,” she said after launching the state-level Child Protection Advocacy Programme: Kasih Kanak-Kanak, here, today.

Noraini said this in response to a recent case circulating on social media about a company placing its members’ children in an orphanage.

Meanwhile, Noraini announced that KPWKM would collaborate with the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) to include the chairpersons of the Village Development and Security Committee (JPKK) and the Federal Village Development and Security Committee (JPKKP) as members of the Child Protection Team.

“We are still in discussions, but we have a community-based organisation (CBO) programme where we work directly with all village heads and Penghulu.

“However, the programme related to child protection is still in the final stages of discussion regarding the involvement of JPKK and JPKKP,” she said.

Noraini said that as of May this year, the Perak Social Welfare Department had recorded 288 cases involving children in need of protection.

She also mentioned that this year, 383 permanent protection officers and moral officers, along with an additional 280 contract-based officers, have been appointed to welfare department offices nationwide. This includes 43 protection officers and moral officers in Perak alone.

“On behalf of the ministry, I urge the community to act as the eyes and ears of the government. Our own children can help by fostering a caring attitude and reporting those in need to KPWKM.

Noraini added that as of last month, 98 schools with 33,250 participants were involved in the children’s protection advocacy programme.