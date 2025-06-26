Cristiano Ronaldo set to sign new two-year contract at Al Nassr

CRISTIANO Ronaldo is close to agreeing a new two-year deal with Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr, the PA news agency understands.

The 40-year-old Portugal captain’s deal was due to expire at the end of June.

Following Al Nassr’s final league game of the season last month, Ronaldo posted on social media “the chapter is over”, fuelling speculation that he was to leave the Riyadh club.

But the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is now set to stay in Saudi Arabia.

The forward joined Al Nassr in December 2022 as a free agent after leaving Manchester United following a controversial interview in which he criticised the Premier League club.

Ronaldo has scored 99 goals in 111 appearances for Al-Nassr and netted 35 last season to win the SPL’s Golden Boot award for top scorer.

Al Nassr are currently without a manager after parting company with Stefano Pioli on Wednesday.

Former AC Milan and Inter boss Pioli, who was appointed in September, led Al Nassr to a third-placed finish in the SPL last season, 13 points behind champions Al Ittihad.