PM Anwar stresses positive reforms for Malaysia’s future stability

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today underscored the importance of positive reforms in safeguarding Malaysia’s social stability, economic resilience, and governance. Speaking at the ASEAN Symposium 2025, he urged leaders and institutions to embrace meaningful change to counter ethical decline and uphold justice.

Anwar highlighted the erosion of idealism over generations, stressing that power must be exercised responsibly. “Those in power, we want to emerge well. Those elites, for whatever reasons, either support one side or are obsessed with a particular value or interest, disregarding the totality and the complexity of the economy,” he said.

The symposium, themed “Anchoring ASEAN’s Future in Shared Wisdom,” brought together policymakers, academics, and youth representatives to discuss inclusive and sustainable development. Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar and IKIM deputy chairman Prof Emeritus Datuk Dr Mohd Yusof Othman were also present.

Anwar emphasised that reforms must start with moral clarity and political will, particularly in combating corruption and strengthening institutions. He noted Malaysia’s diversity, with Islam as the official religion and Muslims forming 60% of the population, but stressed that mutual respect among all communities is vital.

While economic growth and investment attraction remain priorities, Anwar clarified that they are not the sole focus. “Economic empowerment is for a cause. That is why we talk about cultural empowerment,” he added.