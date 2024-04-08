KRT Pangsapuri Pelangi enlivens national month with Jalur Gemilang display

GEORGE TOWN: In an effort to enliven the National Month celebrations, the Neighbourhood Watch (KRT) of Pangsapuri Pelangi, near Lintang Macallum here, took the initiative to decorate their residential area with the Jalur Gemilang (national flags).

In addition to heeding Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s call for the people to fly the Jalur Gemilang, the initiative seeks to instil patriotism in residents of diverse races, religions, and beliefs, symbolising their love for the nation.

KRT Pangsapuri Pelangi chairman K.Muniandy said the flags have been put up every year since the KRT’s inception 20 years ago, as part of the National Day Malaysia Day celebrations.

“This event is mandatory each year and we have received a very encouraging response from the diverse community here. We will also organise another programme to distribute the Jalur Gemilang to each home unit.

“Our programme today is held in collaboration with Persatuan Kebajikan Masyarakat Insan Pulau Pinang and representatives from offices of the Pengkalan Kota Assemblymanand the Tanjung Member of Parliament. We have installed about 80 Jalur Gemilang around the Pangsapuri Pelangi area,” he said when met here today.

According to Muniandy, the apartment houses about 1,500 residents living in 960 units across five blocks.

In addition to the fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign, he said that various other activities have been organised this month, including a colouring competition and a quiz scheduled for Aug 25, involving the entire apartment community.

He added that the strong sense of unity among the residents is clearly demonstrated by their active involvement in every programme organised.

Meanwhile, resident Nazaruddin Nordin, 65, said he enjoys living in the area as it allows him to interact with people from different backgrounds and races, and to jointly organise events such as flying the Jalur Gemilang.

“I have been living here since 1995. All residents here live together in harmony with no discord despite our diverse racial backgrounds.

“I have many neighbours from the Chinese community and we respect and care for each other. We make sure to get involved in any activity that is organised,” he said.

The Prime Minister, during the launch of the National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang 2024 campaign on July 21, urged the people to boost the spirit of independence by flying the Jalur Gemilang at their homes and offices.