Anwar meets ASEAN foreign ministers ahead of 58th AMM in KL

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim received a courtesy call from ASEAN foreign ministers ahead of the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) and related meetings.

The gathering marks the start of high-level diplomatic engagements under Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship for 2025.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan led the delegation, which included counterparts from Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. Timor-Leste’s Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Minister Bendito dos Santos Freitas also attended as an observer. ASEAN Secretary-General Dr Kao Kim Hourn was present during the 30-minute meeting.

The 58th AMM, themed ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability’, brings together over 1,500 delegates from ASEAN and partner nations. A series of 24 ministerial-level meetings will take place over four days, reinforcing regional cooperation. - Bernama