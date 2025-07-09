15-year-old boy missing while fishing at Kuantan River

KUANTAN: A 15-year-old boy is feared to have drowned after disappearing while fishing in the Kuantan River near Jalan Indera Mahkota 15/7, Bandar Indera Mahkota.

Acting Kuantan police chief, Superintendent Mohd Adli Mat Daud, said Mohamad Isyraf Danish Razmi was believed to have entered the river to retrieve a stuck fishing line before vanishing from his friends’ sight.

Police received a report at about 7.30 pm yesterday and immediately launched a Search and Rescue (SAR) operation with the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) and the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM).

“A Scene Control Post (SCP) has been set up, and the SAR operation involves one officer and 10 personnel from Kuantan District Police Headquarters, along with two officers and eight JBPM personnel,“ he said.

Authorities advised the public to avoid the area to ensure safety and allow rescue efforts to proceed smoothly. - Bernama