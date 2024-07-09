KSN leads recipients of federal awards in conjunction with King’s birthday

KUALA LUMPUR: Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar leads the list of 116 recipients of the 2024 federal awards and honours conferred in conjunction with His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia’s official birthday.

The investiture ceremony was held at Istana Negara.

Shamsul Azri was conferred the Darjah Panglima Mangku Negara (PMN), which carries the title ‘Tan Sri’.

Also conferred the PMN were Malaysian Armed Forces Commander General Tan Sri Mohammad Ab Rahman and Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

Six individuals were conferred the Darjah Panglima Setia Mahkota (PSM), which also carries the title ‘Tan Sri’ and they included Attorney-General Tan Sri Ahmad Terrirudin Mohd Salleh, Public Service Director-General Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz and Federal Court Judge Tan Sri Harmindar Singh Dhaliwal.

The other PSM recipients are CIMB Group Holdings Berhad chairman Tan Sri Mohd Nasir Ahmad, Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) chairman Tan Sri Abdul Razak Abdul Majid and Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president Tan Sri Hamidin Mohd Amin.

Meanwhile, Court of Appeal Judge Datuk Mohamed Zaini Mazlan, Home Ministry Seceretary-General Datuk Awang Alik Jeman and Higher Education Department Director-General Datuk Prof Dr Azlinda Azman were among the recipients of the Darjah Panglima Jasa Negara (PJN) which carries the title ‘Datuk’.

Also conferred the PJN were Acting Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) Chief Vice-Admiral Datuk Zulhelmy Ithnain and Johor Police Chief Datuk M Kumar.

An army aide-de-camp to the King, Brigadier-General Datuk Mohd Shawal Arbanyin was conferred the Darjah Panglima Setia Diraja (PSD) while the Darjah Johan Mangku Negara was conferred to three individuals including Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC) Director-General Zahid Ismail.

Home Ministry Deputy Secretary-General (Bilateral Relations) Datuk Ahmad Rozian Abd Ghani was among the four recipients of the Darjah Johan Setia Diraja.

Twelve individuals received the Bintang Kesatria Mangku Negara (KMN) including Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Strategic Planning Head Harlina Samson and two individuals were awarded the Bintang Kesatria Setia Diraja (KSD).

National lawn bowl athletes Nur Ain Nabilah Tarmizi and Aleena Ahmad Nawawi were among the 24 recipients of the Bintang Ahli Mangku Negara (AMN), while 38 individuals were awarded the Pingat Pangkuan Negara (PPN) and nine others, the Pingat Bentara Setia Diraja (BSD).

The soldier who saved two people who fell from the Penang bridge in January this year, Sergeant Mazlan Abdul Rahman, was the sole recipient of the Bintang Jasa Perkasa Persekutuan (JPP).