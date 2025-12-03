Water level increased to block Pekan fire from reaching peatland - JBPM

PEKAN: The Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) is taking steps to increase water levels in the area affected by a fire covering 94 hectares near Kampung Cenderawasih, here.

JBPM director-general Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad said this measure aims to prevent the fire from spreading to the peatland, which could produce thick smoke and negatively impact nearby residents.

He said the fire, which started on March 3, has affected two areas: a former pineapple plantation and a forested region.

“Our priority is to prevent the surface fire from penetrating the peatland. Our strategy involves raising the water level through the large drainage channels in the area.

“By increasing the water level, we can flood the affected and still-smoldering areas to prevent the fire from spreading deeper into the peat.

“Of the 94 hectares affected, 67 hectares have been successfully extinguished. However, the former pineapple plantation is burning more rapidly compared to the forested area,” he told reporters during a visit to the affected area today.

He also said that the increased water levels also allow firefighters to navigate the forested area more quickly using boats.

Nor Hisham also said that a JBPM helicopter began conducting water bombing operations yesterday, releasing 22 water bombs, followed by 27 more today.

Despite these efforts, Nor Hisham acknowledged that accessibility challenges have slowed down the firefighting operations. He estimated that it will take at least another three days to fully extinguish the fire.