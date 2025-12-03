PASIR MAS: Malaysians have been urged to support local Ramadan bazaars and not visit Sungai Golok, southern Thailand following the bomb blast in the country on March 8.

Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassurudin Daud said the security situation there is currently uncertain and Malaysians should prioritise their personal safety and not take risks just to buy iftar delicacies in Sungai Golok.

“Kelantan itself has various Ramadan bazaars with dishes that are no less spectacular, including food with Thai cuisine.

“There is no need to go to Sungai Golok in such a situation when we can support local traders in our own state,“ he said after attending the Ihya Ramadan Ceremony and the Handover of Wakalah Zakat Funds here today.

He also reminded residents in border areas to be more cautious and follow the advice of the authorities on the situation in southern Thailand.

On March 8, Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat confirmed that no Malaysians were involved in the shooting and bomb explosion incident in Sungai Golok.

Earlier, Thai police reported that an explosion occurred at a security post outside the Sungai Golok District Office, followed by several shots fired by a group of attackers, killing two Thai security personnel and wounding eight others.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the police were constantly monitoring developments in Narathiwat province and strict control was enforced immediately until the situation was confirmed to be safe.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has asked Malaysians to postpone non-essential visits to Yala, Narathiwat and Pattani in Thailand for the time being while those travelling or residing in the region are advised to be careful.

At the event, EDOTCOM Malaysia donated laptops and sponsored the school computer lab refurbishment project at a cost of RM70,000.