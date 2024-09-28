Kuala Nerang flood incident: Teen’s body found, search for mom resumes tomorrow

KUALA NERANG: A teenager, who along with his mother were swept away by floodwaters in Kampung Tanjung Kanan, here earlier this morning was found drowned about eight hours later.

The body of Muhammad Rosman Rohadi, 19, was discovered at 5.25 pm about 150 metres from where he and his mother went missing.

Kedah Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Zone 1 head Senior Supt I Ahmad Aminuddin Abd Rahim said that the body of the teenager, a person with disabilities (PWD), was found lodged among oil palm fronds at the bottom of the flooded area.

Meanwhile, Padang Terap police chief DSP Mulkiaman Manzar said the SAR operation for the teenager’s mother, Salmah Mat Zain, 46, was suspended at 7 pm due to failing light and overcast weather, and will resume at 7 am tomorrow.

“However, the JBPM SAR team will remain at the scene to monitor the water levels and survey the affected area,” he said, adding that rescue teams had earlier discovered a pair of slippers and a single sandal believed to belong to both victims in an area not far from where they were swept away.

“We expect the water level to continue receding if it doesn’t rain tonight,” he told reporters here.