KUSKOP to closely monitor diesel subsidy rationalisation - Ewon

KUALA LUMPUR: The implementation of diesel subsidy rationalisation for the business industry will be closely monitored by the Ministry of Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development (KUSKOP), said its Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick.

He said the monitoring would also take into account feedback from industry players regarding the impact of the government’s targeted diesel subsidy for Peninsular Malaysia, effective June 10, 2024.

“KUSKOP always welcomes views and suggestions from industry players, and they can also submit these in writing to KUSKOP to be presented to the Cabinet,” Ewon said after launching the opening of the 31st annual general meeting of the Bumiputera Manufacturers and Services Industry Association of Malaysia, here today.

The minister acknowledged the impact of the government’s decision on the domestic supply chain and to address this, he said that the government has introduced the targeted diesel fuel subsidy programme called Budi Madani.

The government has implemented targeted diesel subsidies involving the use of fleet cards for the Subsidised Diesel Control System 2.0, including setting prices for eligible sectors such as logistics.

In addition, Budi Madani cash aid was also allocated to eligible individuals, including diesel vehicle owners and small-scale farmers.

Private diesel vehicle owners could also receive a cash aid of RM200 per month under the Budi Madani initiative to help offset the higher expenditure on fuel.