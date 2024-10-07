Land office admin asst pleads not guilty to falsifying documents, deception

SHAH ALAM: A district and land office administrative assistant pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court to four charges of falsifying documents and deception for land transactions amounting to RM7,260 in 2022.

Noor Aliza Hamin, 46, made the plea before Judge Datuk Anita Harun after the charges were read.

For the first charge, Noor Aliza is accused of using a false document on May 30, 2022, which was a claim for a 41-year-old woman’s land subdivision plan in the Sabak Bernam district, Selangor, valued at RM3,700.

For the second and third charges, she is accused of providing two false payment receipts from the Sabak Bernam Land Office to the same woman on Sept 28, 2022.

All these offenses were allegedly committed at her residence in the Sungai Besar district, Selangor.

As for the fourth charge, Noor Aliza is accused of deceiving a 33-year-old man into paying her RM3,560 for a land subdivision approval, at a bank in Sungai Besar on April 12, 2022.

The charges were framed under Sections 471 and 417 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum imprisonment of two years, a fine, or both, and a maximum imprisonment of five years, a fine, or both, respectively, upon conviction.

Noor Aliza appealed for the same bail as in her previous case, which was RM10,000, saying she was burdened by her ex-husband’s debts and needed to undergo fibroid surgery.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) prosecuting officer Mohd Alimi Mustapha did not object to the request.

The court set bail at RM10,000 with one surety and ordered her to report to the MACC Office in Kuala Selangor while also prohibiting her from intimidating prosecution witnesses.

The next case mention was scheduled for July 30.

On June 26, Noor Aliza pleaded not guilty in the Shah Alam Sessions Court to two charges of accepting RM7,880 in bribes related to land subdivision applications, two years ago.