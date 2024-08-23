Landslide at Taman Bunga Raya: 52 residents evacuated

KUALA LUMPUR: Fifty-two occupants of the 17 terrace houses in Taman Bunga Raya, Jalan Genting Klang, near the Wardieburn Camp here, have been evacuated when part of the retaining wall at the housing area collapsed due to heavy rain yesterday.

Wangsa Maju District Police Chief ACP Mohamad Lazim Ismail said a relief centre had been opened at the Bunga Raya Badminton Hall to accommodate the victims, comprising 26 men and 26 women, but some of them had either sought temporary shelter at a relative or friend’s home or checked into a hotel.

“Following the incident which occurred at about 5.30 pm yesterday, we have instructed the occupants of the 17 units of terraced houses to vacate their homes on the advice of the Fire and Rescue Department.

“So far, the houses that were allegedly at risk yesterday appear to be unaffected, with their distance to the landslide about two feet away, but due to the factor of soil movement, we instructed them to evacuate,” he said.

Mohamad Lazim was met by reporters after the handing over of duty to the new Dang Wangi District Police Chief here today.

According to Mohamad Lazim, the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will continue the cleaning work in the affected area today.

“The situation there has been under control since last night because we have placed a mobile police station there and the road to the area has been closed,” he said.

Meanwhile, at the handing over of duty ceremony, the event was witnessed by Kuala Lumpur deputy police chief Datuk Azry Akmar Ayob.

The handing over was by acting Dang Wangi police chief Supt Nuzulan Mohd Din to the new Dang Wangi police chief ACP Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman, formerly the principal assistant director (Intelligence/Special Investigations) at the Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department’s Wildlife Crime Bureau/Intelligence and Special Investigations Division.