RM400,000 allocated for upgrading of pedestrian pathway in Seremban

SEREMBAN: The Railway Asset Corporation (RAC) has disbursed RM400,000 to upgrade and repair the underground tunnel that connects the Terminal 1 Bus Station with Seremban Railway Station.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the tunnel, which serves as the pedestrian pathway between the bus station and train station, was opened in 2008 and needed to be improved to ensure it is in good condition and safe to use for the comfort of users.

“It was completed last June 28, making it a new attraction in Bandar Seremban, especially to the young people.

“The attraction is the two sculptures, namely The Railman and The Messenger, which are made from railway signals,“ he said in his speech at the handing over of the Sungai Ujong Pedestrian Tunnel repair project here today

He said in addition to the support from RAC, close cooperation was also provided by strategic partners, including the Seremban City Council (MBS), Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB), and Think City, to ensure the success of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project.

He advised the public to help maintain the facility and refrain from acts of vandalism.

“We often see these public facilities being damaged by irresponsible people.

“The effect of vandalism is huge because it not only inconveniences the public but also causes the government to spend on repairing damaged facilities or replace them with new ones,“ he said.

Loke said the frequency of the train service in Seremban will also be increased with the completion of the Gemas-Johor Bahru Electric Train System (ETS) Double Track Project next year will also use the route in this city.

“Next year we will start the ETS from KL Sentral to Johor Bahru Sentral via the Seremban station,” he said.