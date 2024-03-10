Langkawi Skywalk accident claims technician’s life

ALOR SETAR: A technician who fell while conducting repairs on the glass deck of Eagle’s Nest Skywalk (ENS) of Gunung Machinchang in Langkawi has been confirmed dead.

Langkawi Police Chief ACP Shariman Ashari said Khairul Nizam Jaffar, 41, employed by the glass deck company, was three months into his employment.

“Police received information from the glass deck operation supervisor at 12.25 pm. A team from the police, Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) and the Civil Defence Force (APM) conducted a rescue operation at the location.

“The victim was not carrying out maintenance work on the cable car, but on the glass deck. The victim is believed to have fallen from the metal bracket holding the glass deck some 40 metres below,“ he said in a statement here today.

He said the victim’s body was retrieved at 5.11 pm and sent to the Forensic Unit of Sultanah Maliha Hospital on the island for post-mortem. The case has been classified as sudden death.