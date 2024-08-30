Large hole in Kampung Kerinchi not due to sewerage pipe- IWK

KUALA LUMPUR: Indah Water Konsortium (IWK) clarified that a large hole on Jalan Pantai Permai, Kampung Kerinchi last Monday was not caused by its sewage pipe.

The company in a statement today said its operations team had carried out an inspection at the scene of the incident after receiving a report from Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) and found that the flow of sewage via sewerage pipes was smooth as usual.

“Further inspection was carried out yesterday afternoon using closed circuit camera (CCTV) and the result of the investigation found that the pipes and public sewers were in good condition with no signs of damage,“ it said.

The IWK said it believes the incident occurred due to other causes that require a detailed investigation by other relevant agencies.

According to him, the results of the CCTV investigation were also channeled to the DBKL.

DBKL in a post on its Facebook page on Tuesday said a collapsed drain resulted in a large hole in Kampung Kerinchi on Monday.