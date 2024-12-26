SEREMBAN: A fire that broke out in the main switchboard room of Hospital Tuanku Ja’afar (HTJS) earlier today only caused a power cut in the main building and did not affect other buildings, said State Health director Datuk Dr Harlina Abd Rashid.

She disclosed that in response, HTJ activated its Business Continuity Plan to ensure hospital services remained unaffected.

A team from from Seremban fire station (JBPM) soon arrived at the scene at 12:48 pm and extinguished the blaze by 1:35 pm, with no casualties cited.

The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) will conduct further investigations, she added.

Negeri Sembilan JBPM senior operations commander II, Khir Amir Ahmad, reported that a generator room measuring 45.7 x 12.1 square metres supplying electricity to HTJ was about 40 per cent (pct) damaged by the blaze.

He said the fire was sparked off by a truck carrying construction material that got stuck on an electrical cable, causing the cable pole to break.