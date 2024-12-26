KUALA LUMPUR: Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir extended his condolences to the families of Nurul Syafiqah Nasruddin and Nurhanis Afryna Azizan, who were killed in an accident at Kilometre 186.7 northbound of the North-South Expressway (NSE) near Jasin, Melaka, earlier today.

Nurul Syafiqah and Nurhanis Afryna, both aged 19, were second- and first-year students at the Faculty of Information and Communication Technology (FTMK), Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka (UTeM).

“May the family members of both students be granted patience and strength in facing this trial. I pray that Allah SWT grants mercy to their souls and places them among the righteous,” Zambry said in a post on X today.

In the same post, Zambry also prayed for the swift recovery of Nur Hanis Suraya Supiyan, 20, and Azwalidiya Azman, 21, the two other UTeM students injured in the accident.

In the 6.30 am incident, Nurul Syafiqah, from Gemencheh, Negeri Sembilan, and Nurhanis Afryna, from Muadzam Shah, Pahang, were pronounced dead at the scene due to severe head injuries after the Perodua Myvi they were travelling in skidded and crashed into a guardrail on the highway.

The two injured students, driver Nur Hanis Suraya and rear passenger Azwalidiya, are currently being treated at Hospital Melaka.