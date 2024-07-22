Lawyer Salehuddin Saidin sworn in as Senator

KUALA LUMPUR: Lawyer Datuk Salehuddin Saidin was sworn in as a senator before Dewan Negara Deputy President Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed today.

Salehuddin, the former head of the Classified/Public Interest Cases Unit of the Attorney General’s Chambers, was appointed as a senator by the Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong for one term from today until July 21, 2027.

In his welcoming speech, Nur Jazlan congratulated Salehuddin on his appointment and hoped that he would carry out his responsibilities and duties well.

Salehuddin, who was born on May 8, 1963, is a native of Perak and holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Malaya.

He is the owner of Tetuan Salehuddin Saidin & Associates and has held several important positions, including deputy public prosecutor of the Commercial Crime Unit in the Attorney General’s Chambers from 1994 to 2001 and head of the Selangor State Prosecution Unit from 2003 to 2006.

A member of the Selangor Islamic Religious Council since 2007, he has been a member of the Selangor Royal Council since 2016 as well as the Special Committee to Review the Competency of State Legislative Assemblies to Enact Islamic Laws since 2013.