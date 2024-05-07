LKAN: PM wants priority to be given to management, governance and accountability

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim wants every ministry, department and agency to give priority to the aspects of management, governance and accountability in issues mentioned in the Auditor-General’s Report (LKAN) 2/2024 tabled in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, who is also the Unity Government’s spokesman, said that the matter was raised by Anwar at the Cabinet meeting which he chaired today.

“It is now up to the respective ministers related to the audited institutions, agencies and departments to take follow-up action.

“However, what is the Prime Minister’s priority is the aspects of management, governance, and accountability in issues raised in the LKAN,” he said.

Fahmi said the LKAN is expected to be debated in the Dewan Rakyat next week to give room for Members of Parliament to share their opinions and views.

“At the same time, if the National Audit Department believes that there are any matters that need to be brought to the attention of enforcement bodies such as the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), there is no objection (on the part of the government),” he said.

Referring to the Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp) issue, Fahmi said Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong had informed the Cabinet that he would give full cooperation to the authorities, especially the MACC, to carry out the investigation.

“He (Steven Sim) said he has received the report on the issue raised by LKAN and will not stop any investigation undertaken by the authorities,” he said.

The media today reported that the Ministry of Human Resources (KESUMA) has submitted a report on the issue involving HRD Corp to the MACC, in line with the recommendations in the LKAN.

Yesterday, Auditor-General Datuk Wan Suraya Wan Mohd Radzi, in the LKAN, recommended that KESUMA refer HRD Corp’s management to the relevant enforcement agencies after finding that its actions and decisions did not comply with procedures and did not protect the interests necessary for achieving the company’s objectives.

Prior to that, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) also disclosed that a total of RM3.77 billion in levies collected from employers for training development programmes had been used by the HRD Corp to make several varied investments that were not the goal of its establishment.