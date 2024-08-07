Female tiktok account owner arrested for threatening, slandering influencer

KUALA LUMPUR: A woman was arrested at a golf club in Rawang near here early this morning over alleged threats made against an influencer.

Sentul district police chief ACP Ahmad Sukarno Mohd Zahari, said the woman, 35, was arrested over alleged threats against social influencer Rajeswary on her TikTok account after they received a complaint from a man, 39, last Saturday.

“The man found posts by two TikTok accounts containing threats against Rajeswary (who is known as Esha) and both posts used Rajeswary’s photos as the background of the videos,” he said in a statement today.

Subsequent checks by the police revealed that the videos, which were said to have been uploaded between June 30 and July 1, had been deleted, he said, adding that the suspect had been remanded till Wednesday to facilitate investigations under Section 506 of the Penal Code, Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955.

“We are still looking for another TikTok account owner to assist with investigations,” he added.

Meanwhile, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil visited the family of a TikTok influencer, 29, who was said to have committed suicide after being a victim of cyberbullying, in Gombak Setia near here yesterday.

Her body was found at home at about 11 am on Friday.