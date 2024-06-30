Local fishing vessel detained for violating permit conditions

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) detained a local B1 class fishing boat suspected to be operated by foreign nationals at a location 13.4 nautical miles southwest of Sungai Tengi, Tanjung Karang yesterday afternoon.

Maritime Captain Abdul Muhaimin Muhammad Salleh said the vessel was apprehended during a patrol at 3.50pm, and on inspection it was found that the boat was operated by a skipper and three crew members, all Myanmar nationals aged between 38 and 56 years, who had no valid documents.

“The foreign nationals and the vessel were escorted to the Pulau Indah Marine Police Force (PPM) jetty to be handed over to MMEA investigation officers for further action,“ he said in a statement today.

Abdul Muhaimin said the case is being investigated under the Fisheries Act 1985 for breaching the terms of the licence by employing foreigners without permission. It also falls under the Immigration Act 1959/63 for not possessing valid identity documents.