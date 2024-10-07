PETALING JAYA: It was a panicky moment at the Dewan Rakyat sittings, today, after Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook appeared to have breathing difficulties during the minister’s question time (MQT) session, this morning.

As he stood up to answer a question by Wong Chen (PH-Subang), Loke seemed to have trouble catching his breath and needed to compose himself.

Loke who was meant to respond to Wong’s question on regulations in allowing drivers with disabilities holding an A/A1 licence towork as e-hailing drivers.

While trying to regain his composure by patting his chest several times, Loke signaled Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah who was in attendance to continue where he left off.

When Habibollah took over the session, he told Loke to sit and calm himself down.

Meanwhile, Datuk Mohd Isam Mohd Isa (BN-Tampin) advised Loke to get a medical check-up at the hospital, saying his current condition could be “dangerous” for his health.

However, Loke did not let his earlier predicament stop him from resuming his session and answering supplementary questions from other members of Parliament (MP).