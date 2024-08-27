Loke urges Port Klang authority to enter top 10 busiest port list

KLANG: Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook has urged the Port Klang Authority to be more proactive in increasing port productivity to ensure it is listed among the world’s top 10 busiest this year.

Loke said Port Klang was the 11th busiest port globally in 2023.

“I am confident that this target is achievable because, among other things, we have a strong government, stable politics, investor-friendly policies and many companies want to set up factories in Malaysia.

“We also have an open trade policy with the United States, Europe and China, and this factor has contributed to an increase in productivity, supported by a rise in exports and imports which is encouraging,“ he said at a press conference after launching the National Port and Haulier Industry Training and Professionalism Programme, aimed at enhancing the efficiency and professionalism of the country’s port and logistics sector.

Loke said Port Klang, comprising Northport, Westport and Southport, rose to rank 11th in 2023 from 13th place in 2022, according to the 2023 Lloyd’s List rankings of the world’s top 100 busiest container ports.

He said Port Klang’s container handling statistics involving imports and exports rose by 10.5 per cent versus last year.

“I urge the Port Klang management to be more proactive to increase port productivity so that operations can run smoothly, boosting Malaysia’s trade activities,“ he said.

In 2023, Port Klang handled 14.06 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs), up by 6.3 per cent versus 2022’s 13.22 million TEUs.

Local import and export volumes grew by 8.4 per cent to 6.16 million TEUs in 2023, up from 5.68 million TEUs in 2022.

The programme launched today is known as the Professional Advancement in Trucking and Haulage (PATH). It aims to address the shortage of hauliers and was organised in partnership with the Human Resources Ministry.

Loke said the programme was the result of a national logistics task force meeting which decided that the port should train 1,000 individuals to obtain their Class E and Vocational GDL Joint licences.

The programme will also involve port personnel in other parts of the country. Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong was also present at the event.