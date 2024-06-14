Lorry driver charged with murder of wife

KLANG: A lorry driver was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of his wife, who was found with slash wounds on her neck and right hand, last week.

S. Suria Raj, 31, nodded in understanding after the charge against him was read out before Magistrate Siti Zubaidah Mahat.

No plea was recorded as murder cases are under the purview of the High Court.

The man is accused of killing A. Kirshashini, 28, in a bedroom in an apartment in Jalan Palma, Bandar Botanik here, between 6.30 am and 7 am on June 7.

The charge is framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code which provides the death penalty or imprisonment for up to 40 years and 12 strokes of the cane, if not sentenced to death, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Jannah Aimi appeared for the prosecution while the accused was not represented.

The court fixed Sept 3 for remention and submission of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and mental health test reports.

The media previously reported that Klang Selatan district police chief ACP Cha Hoong Fong said that the victim was found lying on the bed with slash wounds on the neck and right hand and the suspect was arrested on the same day.