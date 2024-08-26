Low-flying aircraft advisory over Selangor, Putrajaya from tomorrow until Aug 31

KUALA LUMPUR: Air assets from the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) and other security agencies will be conducting low-level tactical flight training from tomorrow until Aug 31.

RMAF, in a statement today, said that the flight training is in conjunction with the 2024 National Day celebrations, which will be held on Aug 31 at Dataran Putrajaya.

Throughout the training period, military and security forces aircraft will be performing low-level tactical flights over designated areas, particularly around the airspace of Putrajaya and Selangor.

“RMAF has been entrusted to lead the aerial segment of the event, which includes aerial performances involving various categories of aircraft owned by RMAF and ATM, such as fighter jets, transport planes and helicopters,“ the statement read.

RMAF advises the public not to be alarmed or worried if they observe military aircraft, especially those from RMAF, ATM, and other security forces, flying at low altitudes during the training period.