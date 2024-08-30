MACC cracks down on foreigner smuggling racket, arrests 13 including two enforcement officers

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today detained 13 individuals, including two enforcement officers at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), suspected of involvement in a syndicate smuggling foreigners into the country through ‘counter setting’ at KLIA.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the arrests of all the male suspects, aged between 20 and 50, in the Klang Valley were made through Ops Setting, following intelligence sharing between agencies.

“The two enforcement officers are suspected of being involved in the activity since 2016, receiving bribes ranging from RM300 to RM2,500 per foreigner, depending on their nationality.

“The other nine suspects are agents, and two proxies who acted as asset holders on behalf of the enforcement officers,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the raid also resulted in the seizure of approximately RM50,000 in cash, and the case is being investigated under Section 16 of the MACC Act 2009. The suspects will be brought to the Kuala Lumpur Magistrate’s Court tomorrow for a remand application.

Meanwhile, Azam said that based on MACC investigations through Ops Pump conducted recently, 46 enforcement officers from a government agency are suspected of being involved in a syndicate smuggling foreigners into the country through the ‘counter setting’ modus operandi.

Azam said that so far, investigations have identified the officers suspected of facilitating the entry of foreigners into the country without complying with Immigration Department procedures via certain counters at KLIA.

He said that enforcement officers who colluded with agents involving bribes enabled foreigners to enter Malaysia easily as tourists and then ‘disappear,‘ suspected of working illegally in the country.

According to Azam, a special team has been set up to record statements from the suspected enforcement officers to assist in the investigation, and he did not rule out the possibility of more arrests in the near future.

Yesterday, a Myanmar national who acted as an agent for the syndicate was charged at the Shah Alam Sessions Court under Section 16(b)(B) of the MACC Act 2009 for giving an RM5,650 bribe to an Immigration officer as a reward for releasing nine Myanmar nationals through the KLIA2 entry point without following the prescribed procedures.