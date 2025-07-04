MOH to review ALPH members appointment nationwide

SEREMBAN: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced a review of the appointment process for Hospital Visitors’ Board Members (ALPH) across the country.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Dzulkefly Ahmad stated that the process will be refined to ensure better alignment with eligibility criteria and societal contributions, in accordance with national public health policies.

Dr. Dzulkefly emphasized the ministry’s commitment to upholding the integrity and credibility of the healthcare system.

“I, along with the MOH, remain committed to continuously strengthening the integrity and credibility of the national health system, including through the appointment of appropriate, credible, and principled community representatives,“ he said in a statement.

The review follows public scrutiny over the recent appointment of an individual as an ALPH member in Rembau, which raised concerns about potential conflicts of interest with current health policies.

Dr. Dzulkefly confirmed that the individual in question is no longer serving in the role and acknowledged shortcomings in the screening process.

“I admit that this weakness has had a significant impact on public perception of the MOH,“ he said. The ministry received 2,860 nominations for 143 hospitals nationwide, submitted by hospitals, state health officials, and community leaders.

Each nomination underwent a screening process involving evaluations and recommendations from state representatives. - Bernama